Official Trailer Released for Season 2 of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham”

The official trailer for the all-new season of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham has been released. Season 2 will premiere on September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, as well as stream the next day on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Watch the official trailer for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham returning September 12 on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world.
- Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic Club.
- In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for.
- The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the Club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League.
- Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.
- From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making.
- Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn.