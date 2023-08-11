“GMA” Guest List: Padma Lakshmi, Jessica Alba and More to Appear Week of August 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 14th-19th:

  • Monday, August 14
    • Rise and Shine series stops in Detroit with Ike Ejiochi
    • Performance by Raye
    • Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 15
    • Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation)
    • Rise and Shine series continues in Denver with Mola Lenghi
    • Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, August 16
    • GMA celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party
  • Thursday, August 17
    • Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis (Co-hosts and executive producers of Honest Renovations)
    • Billy Walters (Gambler)
    • Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 18
    • Summer Concert Series: Performance by Hozier
  • Saturday, August 19
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.