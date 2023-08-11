“GMA” Guest List: Padma Lakshmi, Jessica Alba and More to Appear Week of August 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 14th-19th:
- Monday, August 14
- Rise and Shine series stops in Detroit with Ike Ejiochi
- Performance by Raye
- Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 15
- Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation)
- Rise and Shine series continues in Denver with Mola Lenghi
- Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, August 16
- GMA celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party
- Thursday, August 17
- Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis (Co-hosts and executive producers of Honest Renovations)
- Billy Walters (Gambler)
- Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 18
- Summer Concert Series: Performance by Hozier
- Saturday, August 19
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.