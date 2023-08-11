“GMA” Guest List: Padma Lakshmi, Jessica Alba and More to Appear Week of August 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 14th-19th:

Monday, August 14 Rise and Shine series stops in Detroit with Ike Ejiochi Performance by Raye Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 15 Padma Lakshmi ( Taste the Nation Rise and Shine series continues in Denver with Mola Lenghi Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 16 GMA celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party

Thursday, August 17 Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis (Co-hosts and executive producers of Honest Renovations ) Billy Walters ( Gambler ) Deals and Steals: Sizzling Summer edition with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 18 Summer Concert Series: Performance by Hozier

Saturday, August 19 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.