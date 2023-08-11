Video: Learning More About the Illumination Theater Meet & Greet in Universal Orlando’s New Minion Land

With Minion Land now open at Universal Studios Florida, many are excited to check out the all-new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, or perhaps the delicious Minion Cafe. A small new addition is the Illumination Theater meet & greet – and we had a chance to learn a bit more about it at yesterday’s media event.

Guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film Sing – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny – at an outdoor Illumination Theater facade.

In the video below, we got to talk with Michael Aiello, Senior Director of Creative Development at Universal Orlando, about the new experience.

About Minion Land:

This one-of-a-kind land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to engage the entire family in a new collection of humorous adventures inspired by Illumination’s beloved Minions franchise.

franchise. In Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom. Blending immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline, this first-of-its-kind attraction puts guests’ villainous skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru .

. Guests can fuel up for the mayhem with a unique dining experience, Illumination’s Minion Cafe – a new eatery run by the Minions featuring inventive fare for every guest; Pop-A-Nana – a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn; Freeze Ray Pops – a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats; and Bake My Day – a retail location and bakery featuring Minion-themed sweet treats.

They can also pick up all the items necessary to complete their villainous transformation at the new Evil Stuff retail store.

The new attraction is now open daily at Universal Orlando – you can check out what we’ve already seen of the new offerings at the links below: Minion Cafe and Other Minion Land Offerings Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Jeremiah’s Review of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

