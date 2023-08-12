“King of the Hill” Star Johnny Hardwick Passes Away at 64

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for his role on the beloved animated series King of the Hill, has passed away at the age of 64 according to Deadline.

Hardwick reportedly died August 8 in his home in Austin, Texas.

The cause of death is pending the coroner’s investigation.

Hardwick voiced Dale Gribble in Fox’s hit animated series King of the Hill , which is set for a revival from Hulu and 20th Television Animation

, which is Hardwick was set to reprise his role for the returning series but he had not completed recording the new season at the time of his death.

, Hardwick got his start doing stand-up comedy in 1990 and went on to make appearances on and at L.A.’s The Laugh Factory and the Montreal Comedy Festival. King of the Hill , created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, is set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, and follows the life of Hank Hill (Judge), wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and teenaged son Bobby (Pamela Adlon).

, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, is set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, and follows the life of Hank Hill (Judge), wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and teenaged son Bobby (Pamela Adlon). Other voice actors on the series include Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Ashley Gardner.

Hardwick was also credited as a producer on the early seasons of the series and shared in the Emmy Award win in 1999 when the show was named Outstanding Animated Program.

