Halloween Horror Nights Fans Can Get Their Picture on a Variant Comic Cover to be Displayed in the Tribute Store

Halloween Horror Nights begins in less than three weeks at Universal Studios Florida and fans can once again be a part of the event’s Tribute Store. This year, guests can get their picture put on a variant comic book cover to be displayed in the shop.

Guests can choose one of five comic book covers to put their image on and have displayed in the Halloween Horror Nights 32 Tribute Store.

You can see all five designs here:

After they’re displayed in the Tribute Store for the duration of the event, guests will receive a full comic with their cover.

These comics and personalized variant covers can be purchased at three locations across Universal Orlando The Five & Dime The Hollywood Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida The All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

These comic covers can be purchased now for $89 plus tax.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store invites guests to enter a mysterious NYC Comic Book Shop and experience the “Tribute to Terror” by stepping into the pages of this original, terrifying, horror comic book.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.