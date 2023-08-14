Avengers Vault, a New Retail Location, Opening at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Next Month

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure will soon have a new location for Marvel fans to assemble for the latest merchandise. Avengers Vault will be opening in mid-September.
- The Disney Parks Instagram account shared that beginning in mid-September, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to find Super Hero gear at a new retail location opening in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.
- Avengers Vault will feature Infinity Saga Relics arriving at the Disneyland Resort for the first time, apparel and other fan-favorite merchandise also available at other locations around the Disneyland Resort, including at The Collector’s Warehouse, WEB Suppliers and Supply Pod.
- News of the new merchandise location first broke in March when construction walls popped up in Avengers Campus near Avengers HQ.
- Additionally, The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park will close on September 14.
- Guests will continue to find Super Hero gear throughout the Disneyland Resort, including at The Collector’s Warehouse, WEB Suppliers, Supply Pod and the soon-to-open Avengers Vault.