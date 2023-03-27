New Merchandise Location Coming to Avengers Campus

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure may notice that construction walls have popped up around Avengers HQ as work begins for a new merchandise location.

Details on the new retail location have not been shared at this time, but will join WEB Suppliers and The Collector’s Warehouse.

Merchandise demand has remained strong for Marvel merchandise with Super Store featuring Avengers Campus offering a wide selection in the former location of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – Play It.

It is unknown if the new merchandise location will replace the current Super Store.

While this work is unrelated to the new attraction

It is unknown where the new attraction will be or where the entrance will be located.

