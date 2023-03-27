New Merchandise Location Coming to Avengers Campus

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure may notice that construction walls have popped up around Avengers HQ as work begins for a new merchandise location.
- Details on the new retail location have not been shared at this time, but will join WEB Suppliers and The Collector’s Warehouse.
- Merchandise demand has remained strong for Marvel merchandise with Super Store featuring Avengers Campus offering a wide selection in the former location of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – Play It.
- It is unknown if the new merchandise location will replace the current Super Store.
- While this work is unrelated to the new attraction that was announced at the D23 Expo, there are still plans to build the third attraction for the land.
- It is unknown where the new attraction will be or where the entrance will be located.
ICYMI – More Avengers Campus news:
- With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now playing in theaters, Cassie Lang is now greeting guests at Avengers Campus.
- The newest WEB Tech accessory to hit the shelves is invented by Cassie Lang, as seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- In the wake of a dangerous new TikTok trend, Disneyland has posted new safety signage at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters, the villainous Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning