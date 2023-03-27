New Merchandise Location Coming to Avengers Campus

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure may notice that construction walls have popped up around Avengers HQ as work begins for a new merchandise location.

  • Details on the new retail location have not been shared at this time, but will join WEB Suppliers and The Collector’s Warehouse.
  • Merchandise demand has remained strong for Marvel merchandise with Super Store featuring Avengers Campus offering a wide selection in the former location of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – Play It.
  • It is unknown if the new merchandise location will replace the current Super Store.
  • While this work is unrelated to the new attraction that was announced at the D23 Expo, there are still plans to build the third attraction for the land.
  • It is unknown where the new attraction will be or where the entrance will be located.

