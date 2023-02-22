Warning Signage Installed at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Following Dangerous TikTok Trend

In the wake of a dangerous new TikTok trend, Disneyland has posted new safety signage at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

What’s Happening:

According to ABC7 Disney California Adventure

Some videos on the popular social media site have encouraged riders to loosen or improperly secure their seatbelts to increase "air-time" during the free-fall portion of the attraction.

This has been a small issue at the attraction for many years now, but the TikTok trend has made it a much more common occurrence.

Disneyland officials say this practice is unsafe and violates the park's rules. There have been multiple instances recently of unsafe behavior on the ride, and those who don’t follow the rules could be kicked out of the park.

The new signs installed this week read: "Keep seat belt securely fastened and tight against the waist. Failure to follow instructions may result in being asked to leave the park."

