Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Switching from Virtual Queue to Standby Queue

Less than a month after officially opening, Disneyland has confirmed that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be switching to a standby queue, effective tomorrow, February 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning tomorrow, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start to use a standby queue instead of a virtual queue.
- Disney notes that the attraction may switch to virtual queue throughout the day as needed.
- Be sure to check the Disneyland app for the latest on queue status.
- Guests will still have the option to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane arrival window for this attraction.
- Interestingly, since the attraction opened, prices for Individual Lightning Lanes have typically been lower than for other attractions on the service, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers.
- Virtual queue availability has also been pretty strong, which is likely why Disney has already made the decision to switch to a standby queue.
- For much more from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway including ride video, a queue tour, and more, you can check out our attraction tag.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney Visa Card members can save up to 25% on select stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels in mid-March to the beginning of June this year.
- Disney has shared more details and concept art for the previously announced San Fransokyo Square, replacing Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure this summer.
- Guests visiting Disneyland Park will notice a good portion of New Orleans Square now behind construction walls as the popular dining location, French Market, has closed permanently to make way for Tiana’s Palace, which is taking over the location.
