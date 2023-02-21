Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Switching from Virtual Queue to Standby Queue

Less than a month after officially opening, Disneyland has confirmed that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be switching to a standby queue, effective tomorrow, February 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Beginning tomorrow, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start to use a standby queue instead of a virtual queue.

Disney notes that the attraction may switch to virtual queue throughout the day as needed.

Be sure to check the Disneyland app for the latest on queue status.

Guests will still have the option to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane arrival window for this attraction.

Virtual queue availability has also been pretty strong, which is likely why Disney has already made the decision to switch to a standby queue.

