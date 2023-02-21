Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Switching from Virtual Queue to Standby Queue

Less than a month after officially opening, Disneyland has confirmed that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be switching to a standby queue, effective tomorrow, February 22nd.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning tomorrow, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start to use a standby queue instead of a virtual queue.
  • Disney notes that the attraction may switch to virtual queue throughout the day as needed.
  • Be sure to check the Disneyland app for the latest on queue status.
  • Guests will still have the option to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane arrival window for this attraction.
  • Interestingly, since the attraction opened, prices for Individual Lightning Lanes have typically been lower than for other attractions on the service, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers.
  • Virtual queue availability has also been pretty strong, which is likely why Disney has already made the decision to switch to a standby queue.
  • For much more from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway including ride video, a queue tour, and more, you can check out our attraction tag.

