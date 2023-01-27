Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Debuts at Disneyland with $20 Individual Lightning Lane Pricetag

Today is the day! Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens at the Disneyland Resort this morning and will be accessed via a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane selection. On that latter note, we now have a better idea about how the park will pricing the attraction for ILL.

With the arrival of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, the park will now have two Individual Lightning Lane selection options, with the uber-popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Despite Runaway Railway being the newest ride, it looks as though Disney will be pricing it a bit lower than that other E-Ticket.

This morning (January 27th, 2023), an ILL purchase for the ride was listed at $20 each.

Meanwhile, the Genie+ service was set at $25 for the day (the Disneyland Resort’s base price) while Rise of the Resistance ILL was also priced at $25.

Funny enough, when Individual Lightning Lane first debuted, Disneyland was the only domestic park not to feature two ILL attractions. Now, the park is now the only one to have two as other parks have transitioned to offering one ILL and moving their other top attraction to the Genie+ service.

