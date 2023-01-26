Video: World Of Color – ONE Debuts For Cast Members and Media Preview

Last night, Disney California Adventure played host to a special preview of the new World of Color – ONE nighttime spectacular that was a special treat to Cast Members, getting to see the show before the official debut on Friday, January 27th, kicking off the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort. We were fortunate enough to be invited to this special preview, and you can take a look at the performance of the new show in our video below.

This nighttime spectacular tells the powerful story of how a single action – like a drop of water – creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. Paradise Bay is transformed with a dazzling array of fountains, lighting, lasers, fog and flame effects, harmonized with songs and stories of courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world.

Guests will discover that it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years.

Moments from Star Wars and the Avengers are depicted in a graphic style. The bold, graphic approach to the Avengers portion of the show was inspired by end credit sequences in Black Panther and the Disney+ original series Hawkeye. The Star Wars segment uses a painterly style based on original production art for the films.

The score is composed of 18 musical compositions, including an original song “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

The 1,200 fountains in World of Color – ONE act as dancers, interpreting the various moments in the show. During the “Born to Play” sequence from Disney and Pixar’s Soul, the jazz tune appears to be “played” by the fountains.

The water screen used for digital projections is 380 feet wide, and the geyser fountains are capable of shooting water up to 200 feet in the air. MagicBand+ interacts with and complements World of Color – ONE by glowing with color and pulsing with haptic vibrations.

World of Color – ONE officially debuts at Disney California Adventure on January 27th.