Video: “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park

As the media festivities and previews conclude as the Disneyland Resort kicks off the 100 Years of Wonder celebration tomorrow, January 27th, we were invited to a special presentation of the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park.

A tribute to 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios, this new spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment features nods to all of the iconic studio’s films to date in a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. Walt’s original magic kingdom becomes a magnificent canvas with lighting effects, projections and more.

“Wondrous Journeys” ignites the dreamer in all of us, illustrating the possibilities, excitement, heartache and determination we all face when working to make our dreams come true. Though the show will run nightly, on select nights, the new show will be enhanced with sparkling fireworks. Speaking of enhancements, MagicBand+ enhances “Wondrous Journeys” by glowing with color and pulsing with haptic vibrations along with the show.

Wondrous Journeys will weave in music, characters and moments from every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past century, including Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Treasure Planet, Big Hero 6, Frozen and the upcoming Wish.

State-of-the-art projection effects surround guests with blank pieces of paper, pencil sketches and splashes of color, as the artistry of animators breathes life into beloved characters ranging from Mickey Mouse and Bambi to Ariel and Mirabel.

The projections are customized for each primary viewing area – Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and the façade of “it’s a small world” – creating a unique experience for each location.

During a climactic moment in the story, the thumping bass of the song “Immortals” from Big Hero 6 can be heard as Baymax takes to the skies over Disneyland Park (for the first time!) with his rocket boosters propelling him into the night.

Butterflies appear as a recurring motif throughout “Wondrous Journeys,” representing a physical manifestation of wonder. Butterflies are a wonder of nature and show up regularly in Walt Disney Animation Studios films, from Alice in Wonderland and Winnie the Pooh to Tarzan and Encanto.

18 Disney songs are heard throughout “Wondrous Journeys,” including the original song, “It’s Wondrous.” The new song features music and lyrics by Duddy Brown and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alex Geringas, blended with a musical score that was recorded by an 80-piece orchestra and includes 16 lead vocalists and a 33-voice choir.