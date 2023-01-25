Photos: Mickey And Minnie Platinum Statues Appear at Disneyland Park For Disney100

More decor for the 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort is starting to pop up, and Walt’s most famous mice are the first to appear in platinum form in new statues at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Hours ahead of the official launch of the celebration on January 27th, fans are noticing that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have already appeared in Disneyland Park.

Mickey Mouse greets guests in Town Square on Main Street U.S.A., posed in a way to beckon guests further into Walt Disney’s original magic kingdom

Minnie Mouse is in the central hub near the gateway to Tomorrowland and Matterhorn way. Placed in a bed of beautiful landscaping, she fits in the garden well, even if that construction wall just outside of Tomorrowland still has yet to go away.

Both statues also feature quotes regarding the classic characters, and it is likely that later statues will also feature the same.

Days ago, Disneyland announced that around the resort, guests will find platinum statues and medallions scattered throughout that are sure to be great and popular photo spots. Along with being great for a camera lens, Disney also has revealed that later this year, all of this Disney100 decor will interact with MagicBand+, but more details on that are expected to be announced at a later time.

At Disneyland park, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be accented by two new water fountains and dressed in platinum banners and bunting, a magnificent cabochon and a shining wishing star. On Main Street, U.S.A., you may find Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals in platinum-inspired looks designed to reflect the optimism and creativity that are at the heart of everything Disney. More details and specifics can be found below.