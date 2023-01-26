Photos: 100 Years Of Wonder Decor Takes Over Sleeping Beauty Castle

Any good celebration at the Disneyland Resort comes complete with new decor on Sleeping Beauty Castle and the 100 Years of Wonder celebration is no different. Marking the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, the castle now sports purple motifs, and the addition of a wishing star, with a 100th anniversary medallion anchored by a banner being held by the fairies from Sleeping Beauty – Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather.

Several weeks ago, Disney revealed the decor that would start springing up around the Disneyland Resort for the celebration, revealing that the moat in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle would now feature two sparkling fountains on either side of the bridge.

In the original announcement, it was promised that “The castle will be adorned with elegant platinum banners and bunting, accented by a magnificent cabochon featuring the 3 good fairies who illuminate it with their pixie dust. Two majestic water fountains will grace either side of the moat, while a wishing star will sparkle from the tower above.”

As part of the fun of the Disney 100 Years of Celebration, kicking off on January 27th at the Disneyland Resort, all corners of the California destination will be adorned with decor to help celebrate. Both theme parks, the Downtown Disney