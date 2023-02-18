Photos: Disneyland’s French Market Closes To Make Way For Tiana’s Palace

Guests visiting Disneyland Park will notice a good portion of New Orleans Square now behind construction walls as the popular dining location, French Market, has closed permanently to make way for Tiana’s Palace, which is taking over the location.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships. The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.

Disney Imagineers are partnering with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life. In fact, the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie, so this is a long-dreamt homecoming.

Tiana’s Palace is one of three new Tiana elements for New Orleans Square, including the recently opened retail shop, Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, and the upcoming attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (opening in 2024).

As for those delicious beignets and mint juleps, while they are unavailable at their usual location due to the ongoing construction work, Disneyland guests can now find the treats at the Royal Street Verandah near Pirates of the Caribbean. For a look at the construction and other happenings around the park, check out our livestream from the Disneyland Resort yesterday, February 17th.