Disney Visa Card members can save up to 25% on select stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels in mid-March to the beginning of June this year.

What's Happening:

With this offer, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on select Premium room stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort—valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 12 through June 8, 2023.

Book now through June 5, 2023.

Travel must be completed by June 9, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

Save up to 20% on Premium room types

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel.

Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 12 through June 8, 2023.

Book now through June 5, 2023; travel must be completed by June 9, 2023.

Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.

Room types included in this offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for Standard rooms, select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is nontransferable.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

Deposit and credit card products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

Offer made by Disney. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and its affiliates are not affiliates of Disney and are not responsible for offer fulfillment.

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.

Please be sure to mention this Disney Visa Cardmember offer and use your Disney Visa Card to place the deposit to take advantage of special rates.