Photos / Video: Kang the Conqueror Makes His Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters today, the villainous Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Quite possibly the biggest threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever encountered, Kang moves stealthily throughout the campus, engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline.
- Be on the lookout, as Kang will only be around Avengers Campus for a limited time.
- Check out our video of Kang the Conqueror roaming near the Collector’s Fortress:
- Kang is just the latest of a long-list of limited time character appearances in Avengers Campus. Other recent new character additions include:
- Enjoy more photos of Kang the Conqueror below and be on the lookout for him on your next visit to Avengers Campus. He’ll only be out for a limited time, so be sure to head to the park soon if you want to see him!
- Catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Ben’s review of the film here.
