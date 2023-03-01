Cassie Lang Appearing with Ant-Man at Avengers Campus

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now playing in theatres, Cassie Lang is now greeting guests at Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- Cassie Lang is now appearing alongside her dad Scott Lang (AKA Ant-Man) at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus.
- We spotted both Langs over near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! earlier today:
- Of course, Cassie isn’t the only character from Quantumania to join the Campus. Recently, Kang the Conqueror made his debut in the park:
- Per usual, it’s unclear how long these characters will be appearing for — but keep your eyes peeled on your next visit to Avengers Campus.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theatres everywhere.
