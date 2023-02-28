Photos: First Look Inside the New Earl of Sandwich Tavern at Downtown Disney

With the Earl of Sandwich Tavern now open at Downtown Disney, we decided to pop by the new full service restaurant and see just what it's like.

What’s Happening:

Earl of Sandwich Tavern is a sit-down dining experience, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant has a full indoor bar, serving signature cocktails, wine and beer. The Tavern features al fresco dining on the patio.

Guests can start the day with breakfast dishes like Croissant French Toast, Breakfast Slam, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Burrito, Eggs Benedict and Western Omelet.

Signature sandwiches include a gourmet Grilled Cheese, B.E.L.T Sandwich, Turkey Club, Turkey Bacon Panini Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Chimichurri Steak Sandwich, Mac-N-Cheese Burger and Down Town Burger. Comforting tavern entrees include Sesame Ginger Salmon, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Fish Tacos, Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, and Slow Roasted Chicken.

Somewhat temporary looking signs hang over the exterior seating area. This makes sense though, as Earl of Sandwich is only intended to be in this location for a limited time, with Porto’s Bakery & Cafe

Below is the full menu for Earl of Sandwich Tavern Restaurant & Bar:

​​

The changes are very minimal inside, with even more temporary looking signage covering the old La Brea Bakery signs.

There is a wine shelf, which was looking rather empty.

Guests have the option of sitting either inside or outside.

Paintings of old aristocats, including the Earl of Sandwich himself, hang throughout the interior dining area.

Guests looking for a quicker to-go option can always head next door for the classic Earl of Sandwich experience