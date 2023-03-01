Disney100 Medallions at the Disneyland Resort Now Interact with MagicBand+

A little extra Disney100 magic awaits Disneyland Resort guests with a MagicBand+, as the Disney100 medallions around the resort now interact with the wearable device.
- Starting today, guests will be able to use their MagicBand+ to interact with select Disney100 medallions around the resort, as well as the platinum Mickey Mouse statue in Downtown Disney.
- Guests should keep an eye out for signs next to Disney100 decor to see if they can activate it with MagicBand+.
- Here’s a list of locations for the interactions:
- Disney100 Medallion – Buena Vista Street, near the Storyteller’s Statue
- Disney100 Medallion – near the Disneyland Hotel pool
- Downtown Disney Disney100 Medallions
- Across from Earl of Sandwich
- Near Naples Ristorante e Bar
- Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage
- Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue – Near Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage
- While we don’t know yet exactly what sort of interaction will occur, it will likely be something similar to the Fab 50 character statues at Walt Disney World.
- Check out our previous post for a look at some of the Disney100 medallions throughout the Disneyland Resort.
