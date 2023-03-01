Disney100 Medallions at the Disneyland Resort Now Interact with MagicBand+

A little extra Disney100 magic awaits Disneyland Resort guests with a MagicBand+, as the Disney100 medallions around the resort now interact with the wearable device.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, guests will be able to use their MagicBand+ to interact with select Disney100 medallions around the resort, as well as the platinum Mickey Mouse statue in Downtown Disney

Guests should keep an eye out for signs next to Disney100 decor to see if they can activate it with MagicBand+.

Here’s a list of locations for the interactions: Disney100 Medallion – Buena Vista Street, near the Storyteller’s Statue Disney100 Medallion – near the Disneyland Hotel pool Downtown Disney Disney100 Medallions Across from Earl of Sandwich Near Naples Ristorante e Bar Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue – Near Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage



