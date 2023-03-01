Disney100 Medallions at the Disneyland Resort Now Interact with MagicBand+

A little extra Disney100 magic awaits Disneyland Resort guests with a MagicBand+, as the Disney100 medallions around the resort now interact with the wearable device.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting today, guests will be able to use their MagicBand+ to interact with select Disney100 medallions around the resort, as well as the platinum Mickey Mouse statue in Downtown Disney.
  • Guests should keep an eye out for signs next to Disney100 decor to see if they can activate it with MagicBand+.

  • Here’s a list of locations for the interactions:
    • Disney100 Medallion – Buena Vista Street, near the Storyteller’s Statue
    • Disney100 Medallion – near the Disneyland Hotel pool
    • Downtown Disney Disney100 Medallions  
      • Across from Earl of Sandwich
      • Near Naples Ristorante e Bar      
      • Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage
    • Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue – Near Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage

