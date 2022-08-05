Video – Check Out the Complete Fab 50 Quest with the MagicBand+ Around Walt Disney World

With the recent launch of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, guests now have all new ways to play around the four parks. One of those new ways is the Fab 50 Quest, which we completed and you can see in our new video.
- In celebration of the resort’s 50th anniversary, Walt Disney World introduced 36 statues of 50 different characters around their four parks.
- With the launch of MagicBand+, guests can now challenge themselves to interact with all 36 statues for the new Fab 50 Quest game.
- As guests play, they can wave to the statues and actually get an audio response from them. It’s also worth noting that the statues provide multiple responses.
- The statue is then counted as “found” in the Play Disney Parks app, and guests can move on to the next one.
- Don’t want to hunt for all 36 statues yourself? Check out out video below to see the complete Fab 50 Quest game:
More on MagicBand+:
- MagicBand+ launched last week and guests can pick them up now.
- Guests should be aware that when they pick up their new MagicBand+, they’ll need to update it before it can be used.
- And, in order to update, the MagicBand+ will first need to be charged to at least 60%as they do not come fully charged.
- Luckily, the MagicBand+ does come with its own USB charging cable which can be snapped right onto the back of the band.
- Once the band is charged and updated, it can be used for fun games like Batuu Bounty Hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or the Fab 50 Quest around all four Walt Disney World parks.
- You can pick up your MagicBand+ in various shops across Walt Disney World or order one online on shopDisney.
- Check out some of the other styles we spotted in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.