Video – Check Out the Complete Fab 50 Quest with the MagicBand+ Around Walt Disney World

With the recent launch of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, guests now have all new ways to play around the four parks. One of those new ways is the Fab 50 Quest, which we completed and you can see in our new video.

In celebration of the resort’s 50th anniversary, Walt Disney World introduced 36 statues of 50 different characters around their four parks.

With the launch of MagicBand+, guests can now challenge themselves to interact with all 36 statues for the new Fab 50 Quest game.

As guests play, they can wave to the statues and actually get an audio response from them. It’s also worth noting that the statues provide multiple responses.

The statue is then counted as “found” in the Play Disney Parks app, and guests can move on to the next one.

Don’t want to hunt for all 36 statues yourself? Check out out video below to see the complete Fab 50 Quest game:

