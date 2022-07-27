Photos – Batuu Bounty Hunters Now Live at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with MagicBand+ Launch

With today’s launch of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, guests can play a new interactive game around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Batuu Bounty Hunters is now live at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests who pick up a MagicBand+ can search the Black Spire Outpost for targets and collect credits with this new interactive game.

Guests can open up the Play Disney Parks app to find instructions on how to get started.

Instruction can also be found in Galaxy’s Edge.

Players will be assigned targets and then use the app and their MagicBand+ to hunt them down and earn credits.

Signage in Galaxy’s Edge lets guests know they’re going to need to have their MagicBand+ charged and they’ll need the latest version of the Play Disney Parks app.

Once in the updated app, they can launch the game and start hunting.

Once targets are found, players can return to the Guildmaster’s hideout to collect their credits.