Photos – Batuu Bounty Hunters Now Live at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with MagicBand+ Launch

With today’s launch of MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World, guests can play a new interactive game around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Batuu Bounty Hunters is now live at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Guests who pick up a MagicBand+ can search the Black Spire Outpost for targets and collect credits with this new interactive game.
- Guests can open up the Play Disney Parks app to find instructions on how to get started.
- Instruction can also be found in Galaxy’s Edge.
- Players will be assigned targets and then use the app and their MagicBand+ to hunt them down and earn credits.
- Signage in Galaxy’s Edge lets guests know they’re going to need to have their MagicBand+ charged and they’ll need the latest version of the Play Disney Parks app.
- Once in the updated app, they can launch the game and start hunting.
- Once targets are found, players can return to the Guildmaster’s hideout to collect their credits.
