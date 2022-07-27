MagicBand+ Selections Debut at shopDisney with 17 Charming Designs

MagicBand+ has officially launched at Walt Disney World and that means it’s time for a visit to shopDisney! Guests can browse the new selection of MagicBand+ styles that arrived on the site this morning and feature everything from the Partners statue and Cinderella Castle to Princesses and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Now that MagicBand+

Guests will have the chance to engage in new ways during every visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth and try out games like Batuu Bounty Hunters

Seems like Founder and Sebastian have joined the Incredibles… #magicbandplus pic.twitter.com/HndgXhejPI — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 27, 2022

Of course MagicBand+ will be available to purchase at the resorts, but shopDisney is also getting in on the fun and they’re kicking things off with 17 colorful styles to choose from. This first wave of designs includes: Partners Statue WDW Four Parks Stitch Grogu Solid Color Bands And More

Each MagicBand+ comes with a rechargeable battery and charging cable and offers a variety of exciting features such as: Customizable full-spectrum color-changing lights Interaction with select nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks Haptic vibrations Gesture recognition Tappable icon used for experiences Smartphone (Bluetooth) pairing



The MagicBand+ is very easy to charge. It was said that a full charge can last 3 days but not sure I’d let it go that low. But with the usb charger it comes in handy that more @FuelRodPower machines have been added across property. #magicbandplus pic.twitter.com/paSZnV0kzs — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 27, 2022

Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand+styles now on shopDisney

Links to the individual MagicBands can be found below.

Character Designs

Celebrate your love of all things Disney with these character and park inspired patterns that are as charming as they are magical! Whether you choose to represent WDW, Cinderella Castle, Fireworks or Princess, you can’t go wrong with these designs.

The whole family is sure to find something to love about these looks! Celebrate your “‘ohana” with Stitch, make sure everyone knows which band belongs to Mom and which is Dad’s, and give kids plenty of playful fun with Grogu, or Mickey and Minnie Mousel

Solid Colors

Guests who prefer something a bit more simple will find the solid color bands to be the way to go. Each features a Mickey Mouse icon in the center for a sleek, fashionable way to experience Disney Parks magic.

Good to Know:

All types of MagicBand or card will allow guests to:

Enter theme and water parks (with valid admission)

Check in at Lightning Lane and virtual queue entrances

Connect Disney PhotoPass images to your account

Unlock the door of your Disney Resort hotel room

Charge food and merchandise purchases to your Disney Resort hotel room (only available during your hotel stay)