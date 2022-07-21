There has been a lot of talk about the new MagicBand+, and we now have an official launch date. Guests will be able to purchase this new edition starting July 27th at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

MagicBand+ is launching July 27th at Walt Disney World Resort.

At Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ can do everything a MagicBand can do and more from entering theme parks with a tap and connecting guests’ Disney PhotoPass memories, to unlocking Disney Resort hotel rooms and more.

MagicBand+ also has great new features, including color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition plus it pairs to a smartphone using the My Disney Experience app.

Once MagicBand+ launches, guests can pick the perfect band from more than 25 designs and enjoy several new experiences available at launch.

Prices for the new bands will start at $34.99.

Disney Fab 50 Quest:

As part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, guests can interact with the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection throughout all four theme parks with the Disney Fab 50 Quest. Help Tinker Bell bring the sculptures to life across all four Walt Disney World theme parks using virtual pixie dust from Tink.

Guests can wave their hand to sprinkle virtual pixie dust at each Disney Fab 50 Character sculpture for different reactions! To unlock even more, use the Play Disney Parks app to collect the sculptures and enter the worlds of favorite characters through an augmented reality feature.

Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters:

On Batuu, the bounty hunting business is booming. MagicBand+ is the guide to seeking numerous virtual bounties hidden across Black Spire Outpost with the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters experience.

Vibrations and lights on MagicBand+ guide guests down the right path. When you find your Bounty, use the Play Disney Parks app’s augmented reality thermal viewer to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows.

Local guild master Raga Bua will reward guests with galactic credits.

Nighttime Spectaculars:

MagicBand+ brings the magic of Disney nighttime spectaculars closer than ever before during Disney Enchantment Magic Kingdom Harmonious EPCOT

Guests’ MagicBand+ will also engage as all four theme park icons transform into Beacons of Magic!

Where to Purchase MagicBand+:

Magic Kingdom Park: Emporium

EPCOT: Pin Traders – Camera Center

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney Springs

Select merchandise locations at Disney Resort hotels

shopDisney

Important Information About MagicBand+:

Before Guests embark on these experiences, make sure the MagicBand+ is charged, up to date and paired to a device.

Disney Resort hotel guests may purchase MagicBand+ online at special prices before their arrival. Annual Passholder discounts will also be available on MagicBand+. All guests can buy MagicBand+ at select stores across Walt Disney World and online at shopDisney, starting at $34.99.

Although features and experiences across Disney Parks will vary, Disneyland Resort