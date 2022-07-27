MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World, Online

Walt Disney World guests were some of the first to get to use the new MagicBand+ today as the product launched both in the parks and online.
- Guests got to the parks and got in line to purchase their MagicBand+ early, as we noticed this morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- However, there was not much of a line at Tatooine Traders, where we picked up the Grogu band.
- Guests should be aware that when they pick up their new MagicBand+, they’ll need to update it before it can be used.
- And, in order to update, the MagicBand+ will first need to be charged to at least 60%as they do not come fully charged.
- Luckily, the MagicBand+ does come with its own USB charging cable which can be snapped right onto the back of the band.
- Once the band is charged and updated, it can be used for fun games like Batuu Bounty Hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or the Fab 50 Quest around all four Walt Disney World parks.
- You can pick up your MagicBand+ in various shops across Walt Disney World or order one online on shopDisney.
