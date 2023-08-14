D23 Hosting “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Fan Events at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

D23 Gold Members can Star Wars fans from across the galaxy at this fan celebration at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. D23 shared details on the fan events on each coast.

D23 Gold Members and their guests will be among the first to witness Ahsoka Disney+

The screening will also include a 1-day Park Hopper ticket to enjoy Disneyland Park or Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Unfortunately, tickets are no longer available for these events.

Event Includes:

Private advanced screening of the upcoming Disney+ series (first two episodes), Ahsoka, inside Disneyland Park or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Park Admission (1-day, Park Hopper ticket) on August 17, 2023, to experience the magic of the Disneyland Resort or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.