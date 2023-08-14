The Edison At Walt Disney World Teams Up With Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando For September Mixology Series

The Edison, located at Disney Springs in the Walt Disney World Resort, is teaming up with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando for the September edition of its popular mixology series.

What’s Happening:

The Edison September edition of its Mixology Series will have a charitable tie to it, as the restaurant is partnering with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to support the care of Central Florida’s animals.

The Edison's team have curated a menu of signature craft cocktails inspired by our furry friends, plus specialty food stations, featuring various elevated bites.

Guests can participate in a silent auction as well, which includes prizes for restaurants and hotels in and around Disney Springs, Kennedy Space Center tickets, mixology events at The Edison and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pet Alliance.

Tickets can be purchased

Guests can upgrade their experience to Platinum Upgrade for $40, which includes a choice between a 1 oz. pour of WhistlePig Old World rye whiskey 12-Year of a 3 oz. pour of 2018 Silver Oak cabernet sauvignon. Pours will be paired with A-5 Wagyu pastrami on house-baked focaccia and dijon-naise.

Guests must be ages 21 and older.

Check Out The Full Menu:

Featured Cocktails: Meow-jito: Bacardi rum, rosemary, mint, lemon and soda Salty Chihuahua: Patron Silver, blackberry-basil compound syrup, florida orange liqueur, lime, half salt rim Best Buds (Zero Proof): Cream of coconut, coconut milk, cinnamon, blueberries and lime Palmetto Brewing "Rescue Brew": Lager

Specialty Menu: Hamachi Ceviche Tacos: Yuzu guacamole, tomato and cilantro Chicken Caesar Salad Bites: Baby romaine lettuce cups, honey crisp apple and parmesan garlic breadcrumbs Kusshi Oyster and Pearls: Salmon caviar and porthole-infused ginger scallion mignonette Vegan Chili-Cheese Potato Skins: Impossible chili and vegan cheese sauce Deviled 2X Egg: Candied bacon and caviar



Specialty Platinum Upgrade:

Choice of: 1 oz. pour of WHistlePig Old World rye whiskey 12-year 3 oz. pour of 2018 Silver Oak cabernet sauvignon

Paired With: A-5 Wagyu pastrami on house-baked focaccia and dijon-naise

