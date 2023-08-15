Full Menu and Reservations Now Available For EPCOT’s Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya

While the whole of EPCOT is becoming a park of possibility, one of the highly-anticipated new changes is a new restaurant coming to World Showcase’s Japan pavilion, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya. Now, the opening of the new dining location is drawing near with the release of the full menu and reservations now open for seating starting later in the month.

What’s Happening:

Set to open soon, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya in that Japan Pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase, will allow guests to take in stunning views of the park while immersing themselves in the dining of Japan’s seasons and festivals.

With a full menu now available we can see that the restaurant will offer an array of tantalizing dishes crafted with the finest ingredients, reflecting the flavors of each season.

At the new dining location, Sushi lovers will also be able to get a first-hand look at sushi being made behind the counter.

For an authentic izakaya experience, select from a variety of mouthwatering izakaya-style delicacies, including savory skewers, crispy tempura, succulent sushi rolls and hearty okonomiyaki.

Not only can you get dishes from the sushi bar, but the grill will also be serving up delicious options commonly found in Japanese cuisine. Among the grilled items to enjoy, Okonomiyaki is set to be a highlight. This Japanese savory pancake is made with a batter of flour, eggs, and water, and then filled with shredded cabbage and bacon, and topped with tangy okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, aonori, bonito flakes, and pickled ginger.

Interestingly, while the official Walt Disney World

You can check out the full menu with pricing at the official website, here.

Reservations are now available for the EPCOT eatery, and can be made at the official website here