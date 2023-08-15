New Entrees And Desserts To Debut At Contempo Cafe at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

A number of tasty new offerings will debut tomorrow at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, but don’t worry, they’re not locked away at one of the many table service restaurants at the resort, they can be found at the Contempo Cafe!

What’s Happening:

At Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World

Starting tomorrow, August 16th, these new selections will be available to order, both in person at the Contempo Cafe and on Mobile Order through the My Disney Experience app as well.

Contempo Café will have two new items for savory and sweet fans alike. Guests can start their day on the right foot with the new Breakfast Flatbread or the Minnie Cinnamon Roll dipped in white chocolate.

As lunch and dinner roll around, the updated classic Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese & Tomato-Basil Soup or the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich – a crispy chicken breast topped with pepper jack, chipotle rémoulade, arugula, seasoned tomato, and dill pickle chips served on a brioche bun – are available.

In addition to these handhelds, starting at 4 p.m. each day, guests will be able to sink their teeth into the can’t-miss Signature Rice Bowls. The bowls are a perfect combination of cilantro-lime rice, black beans, street corn, avocado, pico de gallo, carrot, and pickled red onion. Then they are topped with a choice of protein – grilled shrimp, braised beef, grilled chicken, or plant-based crispy tofu.

The Monorail S’more Brownie is a nod to the monorail that wizzes by overhead while you dine at Contempo Café. It’s a fudgy brownie with a graham cracker crust topped with marshmallow crème and chocolate décor.

For a fruity flavor, the 5-Legged Goat Fruit Tart draws inspiration from the iconic Mary Blair Grand Canyon Concourse mural’s 5-Legged Goat. This bite features a vanilla tart shell filled with raspberry-lemon curd topped with fresh fruit and lemon whipped cream.

The Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums Cupcak is a chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate chip cookie dough mousse inspired by The Incredibles and their presence throughout Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The new Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar is also sure to satisfy chocolate fans and is plant-based as well as gluten and wheat friendly.

New Signature Deluxe Cookies include a Chocolate Chunk Cookie with peanut butter buttercream, a Churro Cookie with cinnamon buttercream, and Kitchen Sink Cookie, a chocolate chip cookie with salted caramel, Mickey chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, butterscotch, and walnuts. While these three will all be available year-round, there will also be a seasonal sugar cookie that will rotate throughout the year too.

The Strawberry Lemonade Sugar Cookie will be available August 16 through September 30, and is topped with strawberry buttercream and patriotic sprinkles.