Season 12 of FX’s “American Horror Story” Will Premiere on September 20th

According to Deadline, FX has revealed American Horror Story will launch its 12th season on September 20.
What’s Happening:
- American Horror Story will launch its 12th season, titled AHS: Delicate, on Wednesday, September 20.
- This season will premiere in two parts, but it is not clear yet how they will be split up, although Season 11 aired two episodes back-to-back weekly.
- Season 12 will come from showrunner Halley Feiffer and is partly based on the thriller novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which "follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."
Cast:
- Kim Kardashian
- Cara Delevingne
- Emma Roberts
- Zachary Quinto
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
- Matt Czuchry
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones
- Odessa A’zion
- Debra Monk
- Julie Monk