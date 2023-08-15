Star Tours External Refurbishment Continues at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World is always trying to make sure that all of the rides and attractions look their best. Currently, there is an exterior refurbishment of Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Construction walls are up around Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios as they are in the middle of an exterior refurbishment.

Scrims have been placed outside the attraction since late July.

They are currently also working on refurbishing the mural.

If you're planning on riding this popular attraction, don't worry; Star Tours will remain open during this refurbishment.

About Star Tours – The Adventures Continue: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Board your Starspeeder 1000 and prepare for take off! When a series of mishaps unwittingly causes your starship to launch too soon, protocol droid C-3PO takes the controls.

Suddenly, the ship is intercepted by Imperial—or First Order—forces searching for a Rebel spy. To avoid capture, you’ll embark on a thrilling, unpredictable flight that rockets you to the farthest reaches of the galaxy.

Featuring a flight simulator, digital 3D video, Audio-Animatronics characters and “in-cockpit” special effects and music, this attraction immerses you in the Star Wars

Will your starspeeder elude capture and make it back to the base? May the Force be with you—always.