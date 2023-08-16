Croissant Donuts Return To EPCOT at Connections Cafe

Guests visiting EPCOT can once again get their hands on a favorite treat that hasn’t been seen (or tasted) at the park in a number of years with the return of the Croissant Donut to the park’s Connections Cafe.

What’s Happening:

Once available at the Refreshment Port, the quick service location found as you enter World Showcase near Canada, the Croissant Donuts were a fan-favorite and have appeared sporadically since their debut nearly a decade ago.

Though the baked good didn’t originate at EPCOT, In 2013, the French bakery owner Dominique Ansel created the pastry out of dough similar to that of a croissant (a pastry that he had been more familiar with) with flavored cream inside. It took Ansel two months to perfect the recipe, and Ansel introduced the Cronut on May 10, 2013, at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Once they arrived at Walt Disney World

After appearing numerous times over the years, the croissant donut has returned once again, this time to the park’s Connections Cafe, where guests will now be able to get their fix of cinnamon-sugar deliciousness once again, this time as they enter the park for the day, or for a quick pick-me up between the pavilions of World Discovery and World Nature!

Reactions to the announcement on social media have been very positive, with Disney Parkgoers ready to get their hands on the treat once again, but many are asking, with the return of the croissant donut, when will the spicy buffalo popcorn return? Another fan favorite once found at the Refreshment Port.

The croissant donut is available now at Connections Cafe at EPCOT.