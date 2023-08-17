2024 Warrior Games Will Return to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in June

The Department of Defense Warrior Games will be returning to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in June 2024.

What's Happening:

The Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), will return to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, in June 2024.

First held in 2010, this annual event will feature hundreds of elite-athletes, including those from international allied nations, who will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing and sitting volleyball, among others.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which will serve as the Warrior Games venue for the second time, is a 220-acre facility that features multiple indoor and outdoor competition sites.

This award-winning complex, which combines the spirit of sports with Disney magic, previously hosted the 2016 Invictus Games and the 2022 DoD Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games serve to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.

Military paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates.

Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

The 2024 Warrior Games, which are open to the public, will welcome the community and the world to be part of the excitement by supporting these heroes.

Details about the sports schedule, viewing opportunities, corporate sponsorships and more will be available closer to the event.

Learn more about the DoD Warrior Games at www.DoDWarriorGames.com

What They're Saying:

“Adaptive sports play such a powerful role in the mental and physical recovery of wounded, ill and injured military members, and we are excited to once again be back at ESPN Wide World of Sports,” said Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of TRADOC. “These men and women deserve our support as they overcome these obstacles, and it’s an honor to host the Warrior Games on behalf of the U.S. Army and DoD, and to provide another way for these athletes to leverage the power of adaptive sports.”

“We are humbled to again welcome these heroic service members and veterans, their families and supporters to ESPN Wide World of Sports next summer,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “Their sacrifice has allowed us the freedoms we enjoy daily, and we are honored to be able to witness their spirit of determination, boldness and loyalty come alive during the games!”