Cast of “Big City Greens” Hosts Summer Shorts Spectacular On Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube

While we have gone without for a few months, fans of Big City Greens can get a bit of new fun from the family with the new special Summer Shortstacular that debuted recently on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube.

To celebrate the Summer, the Greens have brought the beach to their land right there in the middle of Big City, mostly because they can’t go to the real beach considering Cricket has been pulling pranks once again.

Despite participating in a slew of summer activities, the Cricket and the rest of the Green family (including unofficially adopted members Remy and Gloria), have plenty of time to introduce a number of animated shorts that normally serve as interstitials on Disney Channel, but can be seen in one spot thanks to this special. All of which have a summer theme of some kind.

Don’t mind Gramma though, she’s occupied with her steamy novel while Gloria may or may not be sleep-tanning while in some quicksand.

This Summer Shorts Spectacular is only the latest in a series of shorts celebrations that are hosted by the cast of Big City Greens, with previous entries celebrating Christmas, October, and Thanksgiving.

This is the first taste of Big City Greens fun that fans can get while waiting for the debut of Season Four, which is anticipated later in the year. Season Three took the Greens back to the country town of Smalton, back to the original farm that the family left that serves as the premise of the show. After numerous episodes full of hijinx and fun, it turns out you can't go home again, and the Greens are now set to spend their time between both the country and the city. Oh, and to top things off, we were left with the cliffhanger that Chip Whistler has been discovered outside the city limits waiting to exact his revenge on Cricket and the Greens.

