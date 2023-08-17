Foodie Guide to Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort 2023

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort begins in just a few short weeks, and the Disney Parks Blog has revealed all the ghoulish goodies and a wide variety of novelty buckets that will begin to arrive across the Resort as early as August 29th.

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Vampire Alien Macaron: Green alien macaron filled with salted caramel buttercream, chocolate ganache, and brownie bits (New)

Blue Bayou Restaurant (Available Sept. 12 through Nov. 9; reservations highly recommended)

Chocolate-Ginger-Blueberry Mousse: Chocolate mousse, ginger crème brûlée, and dark chocolate crunch topped with a black sesame web (New)

Carnation Café (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast tossed in spicy chile sauce with pepper jack and mustard slaw on a brioche bun

Galactic Grill (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Darth by Chocolate Parfait: Layers of chocolate pudding, red velvet sponge, chocolate mousse, and crushed chocolate creme-filled cookies

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Rest In Chocolate Sundae: Rocky road ice cream buried in a chocolate-covered waffle cup with chocolate cookie crumbles and gummy worms topped with a chocolate tombstone (New)

The Golden Horseshoe (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pecan Pie Sundae: Pecan praline ice cream served with warm butterscotch, whipped topping, and candied pecans (New)

Hungry Bear Restaurant (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger: 1/3 lb. Angus chuck patty, red pepper cheese sauce, onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce (New)

1/3 lb. Angus chuck patty, red pepper cheese sauce, onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce Red Pepper Cheese Onion Rings (New)

Red Pepper Cheese Fries (New)

Pumpkin Churro Funnel Cake: Cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, pumpkin ice cream and whipped topping

Cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, pumpkin ice cream and whipped topping Chai-spiced Pumpkin Iced Tea: Iced Tea, Chai tea-flavored syrup, pumpkin purée cream, and pumpkin candy crystals (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Iced Tea, Chai tea-flavored syrup, pumpkin purée cream, and pumpkin candy crystals Huckleberry Lemonade with blueberry garnish (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Poison Apple Macaron: Apple-shaped macaron filled with salted caramel and apple compote (New)

Apple-shaped macaron filled with salted caramel and apple compote Pumpkin Chai Cream Puff: Pumpkin-shaped cream puff filled with pumpkin chai mousse and white chocolate crunchy pearls (New)

Pumpkin-shaped cream puff filled with pumpkin chai mousse and white chocolate crunchy pearls Pecan Caramel Trifle: Layers of vanilla bean diplomat cream, brown sugar-spiced cake, and candied pecans in caramel with topped with Chantilly cream (New)

Layers of vanilla bean diplomat cream, brown sugar-spiced cake, and candied pecans in caramel with topped with Chantilly cream Halloween Macaroon: Coconut macaroon with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chocolate, and topped with sprinkles (New)

Coconut macaroon with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chocolate, and topped with sprinkles Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face

Market House (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face

Plaza Inn

Monster Cake: Devil’s food cake, colorful white chocolate mousse, and buttercream (Available Aug. 29 through Oct. 31)

Devil’s food cake, colorful white chocolate mousse, and buttercream Black Forest Bundt Cake filled with cherry filling, decorated with chocolate ganache and Halloween sprinkles topped with chocolate mousse and a chocolate spider web (New) (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Halloween Screams Dining Package featuring short rib in cabernet sauce with bacon-cheddar mash, charred scallion chimichurri, and roasted broccolini served with hibiscus lemonade and specialty dessert (New) (Kids version available) (Available select days Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; reservations recommended)

Red Rose Taverne (Mobile order available)

Grave Stuff: Traditional grey stuff with tombstone chocolate decoration and sprinkles (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Traditional grey stuff with tombstone chocolate decoration and sprinkles Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face Pumpkin Cheesecake Cold Brew: Taverne cold brew coffee with pumpkin sweet cream cheese topper (New) (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Refreshment Corner (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Spicy Chili Dog: Premium hot dog topped with spicy chili, nacho cheese sauce, spicy brown mustard, spicy corn chips, and a fried serrano pepper (New)

Royal Street Veranda (Currently available; mobile order available)

Potato Leek Soup: Rich potato and leek soup topped with pea flower crème fraiche, herb oil, and fried leeks served in a sourdough bread bowl

Stage Door Café (Available Oct. 16 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Graveyard Banana Funnel Cake: Classic funnel cake topped with banana cream, chocolate cookie dust, Halloween candy, whipped topping, and sprinkles (New)

Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; reservations recommended for this bookable experience)

Wicked Stepsisters Crispy Pork Bowl: Crispy fried pork loin served over sweet soy-dressed cabbage and white rice, garnished with green onions, and served with katsu sauce (New)

Crispy fried pork loin served over sweet soy-dressed cabbage and white rice, garnished with green onions, and served with katsu sauce Pot Roast SmeeWich: Slow-cooked pot roast with onions, peppers, melted provolone, and horseradish aïoli on a hoagie roll and served with a side of au jus (New)

Slow-cooked pot roast with onions, peppers, melted provolone, and horseradish aïoli on a hoagie roll and served with a side of au jus Curry Royale: Spiced fried cauliflower, basmati and green pea rice, and spinach with chickpeas and Romanesco served with curry sauce (New) (Plant-based)

Spiced fried cauliflower, basmati and green pea rice, and spinach with chickpeas and Romanesco served with curry sauce Maleficent Brownie: Chocolate brownie with swirls of black and purple-colored white chocolate mousse and yellow and green-colored white chocolate mousse flames with chocolate Maleficent horns (New)

Chocolate brownie with swirls of black and purple-colored white chocolate mousse and yellow and green-colored white chocolate mousse flames with chocolate Maleficent horns Royal Raspberry Delight: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate mousse and ganache topped with a red and black raspberry mousse-glazed dome (New)

Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate mousse and ganache topped with a red and black raspberry mousse-glazed dome Blood Orange Slush: Blood orange-flavored slush with a raspberry drizzle served with a Mickey Mouse-shaped glow cube (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Blood orange-flavored slush with a raspberry drizzle served with a Mickey Mouse-shaped glow cube Pineapple & Jalapeño Limeade: Pineapple and lime juices with diced jalapeños and a lime slice served with a Mickey Mouse-shaped glow cube (Non-alcoholic) (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Blood Orange Agua Float: Blood orange agua fresca with DOLE Whip strawberry

Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country and Churros near Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Trick or Treat Sweets Churro rolled in shortbread sugar, drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauces, and topped with TWIX cookie bar pieces (New)

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train and Pretzels at small world Promenade (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Maleficent Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbles

Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbles Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce: Creamy peanut butter and vanilla dipping sauce

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Orange Citrus Churro: Citrus-flavored churro served with a citrus cream dipping sauce (New)

Citrus-flavored churro served with a citrus cream dipping sauce Citrus Cream Dipping Sauce: Orange-flavored icing and condensed milk sauce (New)

Churros near Town Square (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Maleficent Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbles

Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbles Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce: Creamy peanut butter and vanilla dipping sauce

Award Wieners (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Te Kā Dog: Sweet & spicy pulled pork with a fiery tropical chutney served on a toasted bun with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries

Sweet & spicy pulled pork with a fiery tropical chutney served on a toasted bun with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or filmstrip fries Poison Apple Funnel Cake Fries: Dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with candied apple compote, whipped topping, and green apple glaze (New)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Bundt Cake: Pumpkin-flavored cake filled with dulce de leche and cream cheese frosting finished with chocolate stem and mousse leaf

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Created In The Lab Sundae: Vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, licorice laces, and whipped topping (New)

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, licorice laces, and whipped topping Pumpkin Ale Hard Float: Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale with maple ice cream and seasonal garnish (New)

Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale with maple ice cream and seasonal garnish Apple Strudel Hard Float: Honest Abe Hard Apple Cider with apple strudel ice cream and caramel drizzle (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Candy Corn Churro: Orange and yellow sugar-covered churros topped with vanilla icing and candy corn (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Slow Burnin’ Mac & Cheese Cone: Pasta with spicy red pepper cheese sauce topped with chile-cheese puffs

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Spicy Chicken and Fries: Steak fries topped with chicken tenders tossed in a mango-habanero sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing, and finished with green onions

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Monster Baby: Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; mobile waitlist available)

Ghost Pepper Nachos: Charred ghost pepper-marinated chicken, smoky ghost pepper cheese sauce, black bean purée, avocado tomatillo salsa, and seasoned tomatoes

Charred ghost pepper-marinated chicken, smoky ghost pepper cheese sauce, black bean purée, avocado tomatillo salsa, and seasoned tomatoes Butterscotch-Apple Mule: Spiced rum, butterscotch schnapps, apple-spiced simple syrup, lemon juice, and ginger beer (New)

Lamplight Lounge (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Pumpkin-spiced Donuts: Warm and fluffy donuts tossed in pumpkin-spiced sugar and served with orange cream cheese dip and hot-buttered rum sauce (Available for lunch and dinner only)

Warm and fluffy donuts tossed in pumpkin-spiced sugar and served with orange cream cheese dip and hot-buttered rum sauce (Available for lunch and dinner only) Butterscotch-Apple Mule: Spiced rum, butterscotch schnapps, apple-spiced simple syrup, lemon juice, and ginger beer (New)

Schmoozies! (Available Sept. 8 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Ursula Shake: Coconut and taro shake with whipped topping and cotton candy dusted with blue sugar (New)

Coconut and taro shake with whipped topping and cotton candy dusted with blue sugar Mummy Shake with whipped topping, chocolate creme-filled cookie ears, and M&M’S Crunchy Cookie chocolate candies (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Ghostly Double Cheeseburger: Double beef and soy chorizo burger with provolone, ghost pepper black bean spread, avocado crema, cabbage, and pico de gallo served with crinkle-cut fries (New)

Double beef and soy chorizo burger with provolone, ghost pepper black bean spread, avocado crema, cabbage, and pico de gallo served with crinkle-cut fries Haunted Forest Ice Cream Parfait: Cherry shake with chocolate sauce, brownie crumble, cherry topping, and whipped cream (New)

Cherry shake with chocolate sauce, brownie crumble, cherry topping, and whipped cream Oogie Boogie Apple Lemonade: Green apple lemonade with cherry-flavored popping spheres and raspberry sauce (Non-alcoholic)

Green apple lemonade with cherry-flavored popping spheres and raspberry sauce Karl Strauss Brewing Co. Oktoberfest

Ghoulish Fizz: Gin and blood orange syrup with lime and orange juices (New)

Wine Country Trattoria (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée with Palmier PTB (New) (Plant-based)

Halloween Cocktail: Jameson Irish Whiskey, lime juice, sweet and sour, passion fruit syrup, and strawberry purée

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Coffee and Donut Churro: Churro rolled in coffee sugar and topped with coffee-infused chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and seasonal sprinkles (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9)

Oogie Boogie Churro: Chocolate cookie-covered churro with green icing, gummy worms, and candies (New)

Outdoor Vending (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog topped with peppers and onions and served with a side of chips (New)

BBQ Chipotle Turkey Leg (New)

Candy Apple Cotton Candy: Green and red swirl cotton candy in a spider-web bag (New)

Green and red swirl cotton candy in a spider-web bag Bottle Logic Brewing Infrared Mode Hard Seltzer (New)

Cantaritos Pineapple Hard Soda (New)

Sierra Nevada Brewing Oktoberfest (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Halloween Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate (New)

Crisped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate Halloween Donut: Cake donut with colored white chocolate (New)

Cake donut with colored white chocolate Halloween Cupcake: Cookies and cream cupcake

Disneyland Hotel

The Coffee House (Mobile order available)

Ghost Cupcake (Available Sept. 22 through 31)

Pumpkin-spice Latte (Available Sept. 12 through Oct. 31)

Goofy’s Kitchen (Available Sept. 21 through Oct. 31)

Join Goofy and some of his pals in their best ghoulish looks for a character dining experience with a Halloween twist: Includes limited-time specialties like prime rib, shrimp cocktail, and Halloween-themed desserts (New) (Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; reservations highly recommended)

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Black Garlic Fettuccine and Mussels: Mussels, black garlic alfredo sauce, and squid ink pasta (New)

Mussels, black garlic alfredo sauce, and squid ink pasta Pumpkin Cheesecake: Marble pumpkin cheesecake with a brown butter crumble topping drizzled with a house-made Pumpkin Down caramel sauce (New)

Marble pumpkin cheesecake with a brown butter crumble topping drizzled with a house-made Pumpkin Down caramel sauce Pumpkin Down Float: Vanilla ice cream with the Ballast Point Pumpkin Down beer

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available Oct. 25 through 31)

Halloween CrazyShake: Chocolate milkshake with a vanilla frosted rim and candy corn topped with a ‘spider-web’ chocolate cupcake, orange and white twisty pop, orange rock candy, whipped cream, orange sprinkles, and a chocolate drizzle

California Churro (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Halloween Lollipop Churro: A round churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces (New)

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

The “Witchy Worm’n”: Fresh witches brew of vodka, melon liqueur, orange juice, and a splash of Sprite topped with a gummy worm

Kayla’s Cake (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Scary Eyeball Macaron: Scary eyeball macaron with salted caramel buttercream and cinnamon apple compote (New)

Scary eyeball macaron with salted caramel buttercream and cinnamon apple compote Pumpkin Spiced Jack-O-Lantern Macaron: Jack-O-Lantern macaron with pumpkin spiced ganache

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Blooderscotch Cannoli: Cannoli shells filled with pumpkin and butterscotch chip cannoli cream served with whipped cream, a red caramel “blood” drizzle, and a sugar knife (New)

Cannoli shells filled with pumpkin and butterscotch chip cannoli cream served with whipped cream, a red caramel “blood” drizzle, and a sugar knife Dragon Eye Punch Mocktail: Beet water, strawberry syrup, orange juice, grenadine, and dragon eye fruit (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Beet water, strawberry syrup, orange juice, grenadine, and dragon eye fruit Orange Goosebumps: Black vodka, orange liqueur, and orange juice served over ice and garnished with an orange wedge (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 both in the dining room and bowling)

Halloween Roll: Tempura-fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in nori paper and sushi rice topped with tempura flakes and sesame seeds (New)

Tempura-fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in nori paper and sushi rice topped with tempura flakes and sesame seeds Ghost Brownies: Ghirardelli brownie cut and topped with torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate drizzle, and ghostly marshmallows (New)

Ghirardelli brownie cut and topped with torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate drizzle, and ghostly marshmallows Vampire’s Kiss: Raspberry vodka and raspberry purée topped with sparkling Moscato

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Tentacle Tacos: Corn tortillas infused with octopus ink served with grilled octopus al pastor, roasted pineapple pico de gallo, and salsa chipotle (New)

Corn tortillas infused with octopus ink served with grilled octopus al pastor, roasted pineapple pico de gallo, and salsa chipotle Creepy Jo’s Cocktail: Gin, margarita mix, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and a splash of grenadine (New)

Available at Candy Locations Including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Marceline’s Confectionery, Pooh Corner, and Trolley Treats (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Minnie Witch Caramel Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a purple skirt, orange M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, and a chocolate with hat

Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a purple skirt, orange M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, and a chocolate with hat Skull Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in red-colored white chocolate and green-colored white chocolate skull face

Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in red-colored white chocolate and green-colored white chocolate skull face Minnie Bat Caramel Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in black dark chocolate, and embellished with a black sugar dress, black M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, and a black dark chocolate bat bow (New) (Available starting Sept. 4)

Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in black dark chocolate, and embellished with a black sugar dress, black M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, and a black dark chocolate bat bow Candy Corn Minnie Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, vanilla chocolate, orange-colored chocolate, and yellow-colored chocolate, and adorned with yellow chocolate bow and marshmallow ears (New) (Available starting Sept. 4)

Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, vanilla chocolate, orange-colored chocolate, and yellow-colored chocolate, and adorned with yellow chocolate bow and marshmallow ears Minnie Cake Pop with Orange Bow: Chocolate cake pop and chocolate Minnie ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a white chocolate orange bow (Available starting Sept. 4)

Chocolate cake pop and chocolate Minnie ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a white chocolate orange bow Candy Corn Cake Pop: Candy corn-shaped vanilla cake pop dipped in white, yellow, and orange-colored chocolate (New)

Pumpkin Mickey Cake Pop: Round chocolate cake pop dipped in orange and yellow-colored white chocolate face with green chocolate stem and chocolate Mickey ears (New)

Round chocolate cake pop dipped in orange and yellow-colored white chocolate face with green chocolate stem and chocolate Mickey ears Halloween Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with orange and purple-colored white chocolate

Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with orange and purple-colored white chocolate Oogie Boogie Cereal Treat: Cereal treat dipped in green-colored white chocolate with a dark chocolate face (Only available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Marceline’s Confectionery, and Trolley Treats)

Cereal treat dipped in green-colored white chocolate with a dark chocolate face Mickey Marshmallow Mummy Pop: Mickey-shaped marshmallow pop covered in vanilla chocolate with dark chocolate eyes

Mickey-shaped marshmallow pop covered in vanilla chocolate with dark chocolate eyes Minnie Bat Cereal Treat: Mickey shaped cereal treat, dipped in black dark chocolate, sprinkled with black and grey sugar, and finished with a bat chocolate piece (New) (Available starting Sept. 4)

Mickey shaped cereal treat, dipped in black dark chocolate, sprinkled with black and grey sugar, and finished with a bat chocolate piece Ghost Cereal Treat: Ghost-shaped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate with a dark chocolate ghost face

Novelties Available Throughout the Resort

Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: The Golden Horseshoe, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, and Stage Door Café At Disney California Adventure: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co.

Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase ; Available at the following locations: Halloween Alien Straw Clip: Available with purchase of beverage (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, and Pretzels at near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue At Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining, Lamplight Lounge, Mortimers Market, Señor Buzz Churros, and Smokejumpers Grill

Available with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations: Halloween Popcorn Bucket (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at various popcorn carts at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Halloween Travel Tumbler: Includes beverage; specialty beverage for an additional charge at select locations (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Most quick-service restaurants and select outdoor vending carts At Disney California Adventure: Most quick-service restaurants and select outdoor vending carts At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Includes beverage; specialty beverage for an additional charge at select locations ; Available at the following locations: Iridescent Black Poison Apple Mug: Includes choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Hungry Bear Restaurant (Available with specialty beverage for an additional charge) , Main Street Fruit Cart, Plaza Inn, Tropical Imports, and Tomorrowland Fruit Cart At Disney California Adventure: Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Also available with ice cream float for an additional cost) , Fairfax Market, Mortimers Market, and Schmoozies! (Includes coffee at time of purchase or specialty coffee for an additional charge)

Includes choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverage at time of purchase ; Available at the following locations: Lock, Shock and Barrel Straw Clip with purchase of beverage (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Cafe Orleans, Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country, Harbour Galley, and Royal Street Veranda At Disney California Adventure: Hollywood Lounge, Mortimers Market, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co.

with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations:

Maleficent Bottle Topper with purchase of beverage (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations:

with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations: Mike Wazowski Pumpkin Bottle Topper with purchase of beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros and Lemonade in Critter Country, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros at small world Promenade, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Town Square, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pretzels at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, and Ship to Shore Marketplace At Disney California Adventure: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Willie’s Churros, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Fairfax Market, Churros at Hollywood Land, Mortimers Market, and Outdoor Vending

with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations:

Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-up Sipper (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last starting Sept. 5) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, and Stage Door Café At Disney California Adventure: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Fairfax Market, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, and Studio Catering Co.

; Available at the following locations:

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor’s Car Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Popcorn cart near Haunted Mansion and New Orleans Square Outdoor Vending Cart At Disney California Adventure: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, and Outdoor Vending

Available at the following locations: Vampire Tow Mater Straw Clip: Available with purchase of beverage (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations at Disney California Adventure: Fillmore’s Taste-In, Flo’s V8 Cafe, and Cozy Cone Motel

Available with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations at Disney California Adventure: Worm’s Wort Potion Bottle Glow Cube: Available with purchase of beverage (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following location: At Disney California Adventure: Hollywood Lounge At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Hearthstone Lounge

Available with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following location:

Zero 30th Anniversary Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Popcorn near Haunted Mansion At Disney California Adventure: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and Outdoor Vending

; Available at the following locations:

Oogie Boogie Bash

Disney also shared a “sn-EEK” peek at some of the goodies that will be available at the sold out Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party

The Panic Churro at Churros near Goofy’s Sky School features a blue sugar churro with raspberry popping candy.

at Churros near Goofy’s Sky School features a blue sugar churro with raspberry popping candy. Over at Wine Country Trattoria, enhance your evening with the Oogie Boogie Dining Package , a spellbinding 3-course pre-fixe meal featuring a non–alcoholic beverage perfectly paired with a preferred viewing for the “Frightfully Fun Parade.”

, a spellbinding 3-course pre-fixe meal featuring a non–alcoholic beverage perfectly paired with a preferred viewing for the “Frightfully Fun Parade.” For those looking for an extra sweet evening, the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party features a delicious selection of tasty desserts, unlimited soft drinks, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Those over 21 will also get one alcoholic beverage at the dessert party. This enhancement also gives you access to a “Frightfully Fun Parade” preferred viewing area.