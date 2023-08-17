Minnie Mouse “Hocus Pocus” Sipper To Debut At Disneyland Resort Next Month

Somebody in the foods department at the Disneyland Resort has lit the black flame candle, but likely in Mickey’s Toontown, as Minnie Mouse will be appearing in her Hocus Pocus regalia – in sipper form!

Another new sipper is on the way to the Disneyland Resort, and this time it's ready for the Halloween Season as it features Minnie Mouse dressed as Winifred Sanderson from the fan-favorite Disney film, Hocus Pocus.

Though Minnie Mouse has appeared dressed in this outfit in recent years at the Disneyland Resort, the Disney Cruise Line, and Walt Disney World.

As of press time, there has been no news regarding her sidekicks, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow in their respective Hocus Pocus attire, and whether or not they will appear as sipper or popcorn bucket combo set, similar to what we saw with the Hitchhiking Ghosts several years back. There were three of them too, you know!

Also, the official announcements reveal that the sipper is only coming to the Disneyland Resort, but provides no specific location on where the sipper will appear.

Speculatively speaking – The release date, September 5th, also coincides with the first Oogie Boogie Bash, the separately ticketed Halloween event at Disney California Adventure Hocus Pocus garb. Though Disneyland didn’t specify, it could be possible that this sipper will debut at the Oogie Boogie Bash event, and possibly only for those in attendance.

On the other coast, there has been no news regarding if this sipper will make an appearance at the Walt Disney World Resort, or at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom.