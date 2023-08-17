“Star Wars: Visions” Returning to Comics with New Series of One-Shots, First Issue Created by Peach Momoko

In October of 2022, the popular Star Wars: Visions Disney+ series received a comic-book tie-in to the Volume I episode entitled “The Duel.” Now, Marvel Comics has announced a new line of one-shot Star Wars: Visions comics that will launch in November, starting with an issue created by Japanese artist and writer Peach Momoko.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new series of one-shots inspired by the Disney+ animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions .

. The first issue of Star Wars: Visions will be created by Peach Momoko, who previously collaborated with Marvel for her acclaimed Demon Days saga. She also contributed to the recently completed Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red anthology series.

will be created by Peach Momoko, who previously collaborated with Marvel for her acclaimed saga. She also contributed to the recently completed anthology series. Marvel also released Peach Momoko’s tantalizing design sheets for her upcoming Star Wars: Visions comic, which “introduce a whole new cast of characters” that “see Momoko’s imagination fully unleashed with a twisted tale about embracing the power of the dark side!”

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “Starting in November, witness the Star Wars mythos transformed by some of the comic industry’s most inventive talents in STAR WARS: VISIONS! In the same spirit as the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, this new line of one-shots give artists from around the world the chance to infuse Star Wars storytelling with their unique cultures and backgrounds. Marvel superstar Peach Momoko will lead the way with the first of these one-shots, STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO #1.”

“Starting in November, witness the Star Wars mythos transformed by some of the comic industry’s most inventive talents in STAR WARS: VISIONS! In the same spirit as the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology series, this new line of one-shots give artists from around the world the chance to infuse Star Wars storytelling with their unique cultures and backgrounds. Marvel superstar Peach Momoko will lead the way with the first of these one-shots, STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO #1.” Official Marvel plot synopsis: “Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshipping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her dark side powers! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth…even if it kills them!”

“Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshipping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her dark side powers! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth…even if it kills them!” Peach Momoko: “I really enjoy thinking about how to tell my own version of Star Wars, while keeping in mind the concepts of the original universe.”

Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1 will be released in November from Marvel Comics.