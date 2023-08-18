“Star Wars: Ahsoka” To Now Drop On Tuesdays, Starting With Earlier Premiere Date

Eager fans can enjoy the two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+ just a bit early, with the show now dropping on Tuesdays at 6:00 PM PT, with the launch of the new show now on August 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- After a series of fan events across the country last night celebrating the impending arrival of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, it has been announced that the series will now launch on Tuesdays, at 6:00 PM PT, starting on August 22nd with the two-episode premiere.
- Originally, the series was set to debut on Wednesdays, similar to other Disney+ fare, with the first two episodes premiering on August 23rd.
- Between the fan events and critic reviews, social media is abuzz with Ahsoka thoughts and opinions, and we’ve rounded up a number of them in our roundup here.
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
