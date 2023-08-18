“Star Wars: Ahsoka” To Now Drop On Tuesdays, Starting With Earlier Premiere Date

by |
Tags: , , ,

Eager fans can enjoy the two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+ just a bit early, with the show now dropping on Tuesdays at 6:00 PM PT, with the launch of the new show now on August 22nd.

What’s Happening:

  • After a series of fan events across the country last night celebrating the impending arrival of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, it has been announced that the series will now launch on Tuesdays, at 6:00 PM PT, starting on August 22nd with the two-episode premiere.
  • Originally, the series was set to debut on Wednesdays, similar to other Disney+ fare, with the first two episodes premiering on August 23rd.
  • Between the fan events and critic reviews, social media is abuzz with Ahsoka thoughts and opinions, and we’ve rounded up a number of them in our roundup here.
  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now