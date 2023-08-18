CFTOD Administrator Glen Gilzean Claims Ethics Commission “Weaponized” Memo

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Administrator Glen Gilzean is questioning whether or not yesterday’s memo from the ethics commission was “weaponized,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, a legal opinion was shared that stated that Glen Gilzean, the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District should not be in that position while simultaneously holding his position as Florida’s Ethics Commission Chairman.
- Today, Gilzean has responded, saying that he was weighing his options with how to proceed with the matter, while also questioning the motives behind the ethics commission’s timing in releasing their opinion.
- An email to the commission’s general counsel and ethics director Kerri Stillman that was obtained by The Florida Bulldog was also shared with the Orlando Sentinel in response to a public records request. It reads: “It is deeply inappropriate that your legal opinion was disseminated to the press at the same time you sent it to me. As far as I’m concerned, someone on your staff knowingly leaked this memo and weaponized it. How did this happen?
- Stillman responded, “Producing it was my call and mine alone. There was no ill intent and no weaponization of this situation by me or anyone else on staff.”
- Gilzean also reportedly asked the ethics commission’s general counsel to review his employment contract with the tourism district and “propose specific changes that you believe would bring it into conformity with the relevant rules,” saying “As you know, I am not a lawyer and believed my status at CFTOD was of no concern. At the very least, I did not appreciate the nuanced factors that distinguish an employee and an independent contractor. Regardless, now that this has come to my attention, please rest assured that I am weighing my options and will take action before the Commission’s next meeting.”
- The ethics commission next meets on Sept. 8.
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis first appointed Gilzean to the ethics commission in August of 2019. In May, the governor-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board hired Gilzean as administrator, earning a $400,000 salary in the special taxing district that was created by DeSantis to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District, overseeing Walt Disney World’s government services. Meanwhile, his position on the ethics commission is reportedly unpaid.
- If Gilzean doesn’t resign from the ethics commission, he could be removed for cause by a majority vote of the governor, Senate president, House speaker and chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.