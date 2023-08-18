New Line of Disney Character Blazers Arrive on Fun.com

Sharing your Disney fandom with the world is easy, especially when there are so many fashionable ways to do so! Fun.com has a new collection of Disney-themed blazers featuring Alice in Wonderland, Lilo & Stitch and others that are perfect for dressy work days and playful evenings.

What’s Happening: 

  • You can never have too many Disney outfits, right? If your wardrobe is in desperate need of some new Disney selections. Fun.com has a collection of work approved blazers that are all business on the outside and party on the inside.
  • There are four new Disney blazers featuring colorful outer shells and printed linings featuring characters from:
    • Lilo & Stitch
    • Winnie the Pooh
    • The Lion King
    • Alice in Wonderland
  • Just like the Minnie and Mickey Mouse selections that arrived this spring, these blazers give fans a charming way to incorporate their Disney obsession while maintaining a professional look.

  • The traditional blazer cut presents a solid exterior in a variety of colors to fit with the films they represent. Then a matching lining showcases the characters we love in a repeating pattern that can be viewed when worn unbuttoned and with the sleeves cuffed.  

  • Speaking of the sleeves, when uncuffed, each has a small character detail embroidered near the cuff that ties the whole ensemble together. Designs include a hibiscus flower (Lilo & Stitch), bumble bee (Pooh), Simba (The Lion King), and a pocket watch (Alice)

Women's Blue Alice in Wonderland Blazer – $59.99

Disney Lilo and Stitch Women's Blazer – $59.99

Disney Winnie the Pooh Women's Blazer – $69.99

Women's Lion King Blazer – $59.99

