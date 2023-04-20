Bring Some Whimsy to Your Work Day with Mickey and Minnie Mouse Blazers from Fun.com

Disney fans looking for a creative way to display their fandom through apparel will love the Mickey and Minnie Mouse blazers that combine the best of work appropriate style with Disney fun.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You can never have too many Disney outfits, right? Fun.com doesn’t think so and their latest arrivals are work approved, we think!

Two new Minnie and Mickey Mouse women's blazers are now in stock and give fans a charming way to incorporate their Disney obsession while maintaining a professional look.

The traditional blazer cut presents a solid exterior in black for Mickey and red for Minnie, while the lining is where the magic is happening.

Both of the iconic characters are featured in a repeating pattern that compliments the bold exterior and can be viewed when worn unbuttoned and with the sleeves cuffed.

Speaking of the sleeves, when uncuffed, each has a small Mickey or Minnie detail that’s almost invisible and blends perfectly into the whole ensemble. For Minnie Mouse, it’s her signature polka dot bow, and for Mickey his popular silhouette makes this look even more official.

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse blazers are exclusive to FUN.com and are available now

Each sells for $59.99 and comes in sizes 2-24. Links to the individual items can be found below.

“It is always a good time when a classic character gets to change things up. We’ve known Disney’s Minnie Mouse for her expert style that blends polka dot and bow together flawlessly for decades. And as the modern age keeps ticking away, Minnie is ready to strut her stuff in a suit that shows a whole new range of style!”

Disney Minnie Mouse Blazer for Women – $59.99

“Make sure that you keep just the right dose of fun with you for any adventure when you wear this officially licensed Disney Mickey Mouse Blazer. The outer shell of this Made By Us jacket is a beautiful black, structured to give you a sleek silhouette.”

Women’s Disney Mickey Mouse Blazer – $59.99

In the size guide for the Mickey Mouse version, it’s noted that this option runs slightly small.

