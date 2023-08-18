Disney100: Playful Simba Is All Smiles on Next Addition in PANDORA Collection

The Disney100 celebration is here and we’re having a blast commemorating 100 Years of Wonder through experiences, park visits and yes, shopping! Since the official kickoff in January, there’s been an impressive variety of merchandise collections to debut, including an elegant jewelry series from PANDORA.

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands like PANDORA are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Throughout 2023, PANDORA will unveil new jewelry selections

The rest of the series remains a mystery for now, but PANDORA will reveal the next addition in mid September, so stay tuned!

Speaking of the Disney100 collection, PANDORA notes they’ll send guests a certificate of authenticity with each Disney 100 purchase. Plus, receive an exclusive collector's box when you purchase any two Disney100 styles (while supplies last).

The Simba Charm is available now through the PANDORA website

A link to Simba charm can be found below. Check back soon for new reveals!

Disney 100th Anniversary Simba Diamond Dangle Charm – $185.00

Crafted in sterling silver with solid 14k gold

Simba is depicted as a cub, resting one front paw on a sparkling lab-created diamond

"Disney 100" is engraved on the back of his head

Metal: Sterling silver and 14k Gold

Depth: 5.7 mm

Height: 12.3 mm

Width: 10.1 mm

More Disney100 PANDORA

