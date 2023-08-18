The Empire State Building to Light Up Blue for Percy Jackson’s Birthday

The Tower Lights of the Empire State Building are set to turn blue tonight in honor of the birthday and date announcement of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, coming this December to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

will debut on Wednesday, December 20th with a two-episode premiere. In celebration of the announcement and Percy Jackson’s birthday, the world-famous Empire State Building in New York City will be lighting up blue tonight from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

This is the second time recently that the Empire State Building has lit up blue for a Disney-related project, the last being the 75th anniversary of WABC

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love. The series stars Walker Scobell as “Percy Jackson,” Leah Sava Jeffries as “Annabeth Chase” and Aryan Simhadri as “Grover Underwood."

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.