ABC Airing of “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)” to Feature New Material from Miley Cyrus’ New Single

We previously shared that ABC would be airing the recent Disney+ special Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on August 24th. We’ve since learned that the airing will include new material from Cyrus’ new single “Used To Be Young.”
What’s Happening:
- Miley Cyrus will release a new song and video, “Used To Be Young” on Friday, August 25th. Fans can pre-save the new song here.
- In celebration of the release of “Used To Be Young,” Miley shares stories and insights from the many chapters of her life within the TV special event, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).
- Reimagined from the version which originally aired on Disney+, the special now features a brand-new interview as well as music from her latest release Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” plus one of her chart-topping classic hits.
- The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today.
- The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series.
- The updated special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) will air Thursday, August 24th at 10p|9c on ABC.
- Endless Summer Vacation is available globally wherever you listen to music.
