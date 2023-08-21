ABC Reveals Fall 2023 Unscripted Series Premiere Dates

ABC has set premiere dates for its fall 2023 lineup of unscripted series, which makes up the majority of the network’s output due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Ken Jennings will be taking over hosting duties from Mayim Bialik for the next season of Celebrity Jeopardy! – which premieres Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 p.m.
- That will be followed the same night by the season premieres of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9:00 p.m. and The $100,000 Pyramid at 10:00 p.m.
- Season 15 of Shark Tank will premiere a couple of days later on Friday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m., while America’s Funniest Home Videos will return on Sunday, October 1st at 7:00 p.m.
- Separately reported by Deadline, this fall will also see a huge influx of material from The Bachelor franchise, with the premiere of the all-new spin-off, The Golden Bachelor, on Thursday, September 28th at 8:00 p.m.
- That’s followed the same night by the Season 9 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise at 9:00 p.m.
- In addition to the premiere date news, ABC also released a new promo for The Golden Bachelor, featuring the first lead Gerry Turner. In the teaser, Turner sits with his daughters and one of his granddaughters discussing what he’s expecting out of this dating process. In turn, they also share their biggest piece of advice for dating in 2023.