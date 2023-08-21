Foodie Guide to Plaza de la Familia at the Disneyland Resort 2023

Last week, we were treated to the Foodie Guide to Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. Also kicking off on September 1st is Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure, and the Disney Parks Blog has also shared a Foodie Guide for that event.

Disney California Adventure

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Aug. 31 through Nov. 2; mobile order available)

Food Items:

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and pinto beans (New)

Tacos Estilo Callejero: Trio of sirloin beef tacos with escabèche, Spanish rice, and pinto beans

Carnitas Burrito: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and salsa verde served with house-made tortilla chips

Chorizo Quesadilla: Poblano, onions, and mozzarella topped with cilantro crema and served with salsa roja and escabèche (Plant-based)

Elote: Corn on the cob topped with crema, cotija, chili powder, and chicharron crumbles

Street-style Taco: One steak taco in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and pinto beans (Kid’s Meal)

Cheese Quesadilla: Whole wheat tortilla filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese (Disney Check Meal)

Chips with Salsa (New)

Salsa Verde (New)

Salsa Roja (New)

Pinto Beans

Spanish Rice

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of vanilla cake with cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Amber

Watermelon Candy Cocktail: Tequila, watermelon schnapps and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Horchata Cheesecake with sugar skull décor

Novelties Available Throughout the Disneyland Resort

Coco’s Dante Straw Clip: Available with purchase of beverage (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last starting Sept. 1) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad At Disney California Adventure: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Paradise Garden Grill, and Outdoor Vending Carts

Available with purchase of beverage ; Available at the following locations: Coco Skull Sipper: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase or a specialty beverage for an additional charge (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last starting Sept. 15) ; Available at the following locations: At Disneyland Park: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante At Disney California Adventure : Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, and Outdoor Vending Carts At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase or a specialty beverage for an additional charge ; Available at the following locations:

Coco Souvenir Sipper: Includes choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverages at time of purchase (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; available while supplies last starting Sept. 15) ; Available at the following locations: Disney California Adventure: Paradise Garden Grill and Outdoor Vending Carts

Includes choice of Coca-Cola bottled beverages at time of purchase ; Available at the following locations:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 5)

Horchata Cookie filled with cajeta (New)

Gingerbread Calavera Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with white chocolate (New)

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Sticks: Pretzel rods dipped in white chocolate

Cookie Box: Pumpkin Mickey sugar cookie, raspberry-filled cookies, and chocolate chip cookies with chocolate candies

Macaron Box: Assorted macarons (New)

Crisped Rice Treat dipped in white chocolate (New)

Mexican Wedding Cookies (New)

Vanilla Sugar Cookie (New)

Cinnamon Chocolate Loaf Cake (New)

Smothered Potato Chips (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Milk

Gingerbread Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Churro Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Red Velvet Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Double Chocolate Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Pumpkin Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shot with Liqueur (Available with choice of Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or RumChata) (New)

Hot Chocolate (Non-alcoholic) (Alcoholic version available with choice of Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, or RumChata)