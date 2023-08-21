Searchlight Pictures’ “Theater Camp” Gets Digital and Hulu Release on September 14th

Theater kids, and theater kids at heart, rejoice! Searchlight Pictures’ heartwarming and hilarious ode to the stage, Theater Camp, arrives on Digital and Hulu on September 14th.

What’s Happening:

The “sweet, wacky and very funny” film (Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post) is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and Hulu subscribers can stream it beginning September 14th when it debuts on the platform.

Fans can add the movie to their digital collection also on September 14th when Theater Camp becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt ( Dear Evan Hansen ) and Molly Gordon ( Booksmart ) star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The film stars Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Searchlight Pictures acquired Theater Camp following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section. Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review of the movie here