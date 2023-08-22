CFTOD Administrator Glen Gilzean Resigns from Florida Commission on Ethics

by |
Tags: ,

Glen Gilzean has resigned from the Florida Commission on Ethics in order to keep his $400,000 per year job as executive director of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to WESH 2 News.

What’s Happening:

  • Gilzean’s resignation comes after a legal opinion was released, determining he should not hold that post and serve as Florida’s ethics commission chairman.
  • State law does not allow public employees to serve on the government watchdog panel, Steven Zuilkowski, the ethics commission’s general counsel, wrote in the analysis.
  • Gilzean handed in his resignation letter Tuesday, which WESH 2 News obtained a copy of. It reads, in part:
    • "It recently came to my attention that my position as District Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District may not be compatible with my position as a member and Chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics. After reviewing the matter with legal counsel, I have decided that prudence dictates that I discontinue serving in one of the two positions. Therefore, I respectfully tender my resignation from the Florida Commission on Ethics, effective immediately."
  • Despite asking for the opinion himself, Gilzean stated that the ethics commission “weaponized” their memo.
  • Gilzean was first appointed to the ethics commission in August 2019, and was named the district administrator of the CFTOD on May 10th of this year.
  • The district’s five board members, who approved the hiring, are also appointed by the governor.