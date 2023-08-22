Charity Lawson From “The Bachelorette” Will Compete On Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars”

According to TV Line, The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson will be competing in the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.
What’s Happening:
- This was announced on Monday night during ABC’s live broadcast of After the Final Rose, following The Bachelorette‘s two-hour season finale.
- The full list of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners will be announced on September 13.
- The show will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.
- Dancing With the Stars will now air on ABC and simultaneously stream on Disney+.
- All episodes will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
- A premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.