New Featurette Reveals Director Gareth Edwards’ Vision for “The Creator”

A new featurette released by Industrial Light & Magic reveals director Gareth Edwards’ vision for his new movie The Creator, coming to theaters on September 29th.
What’s Happening:
- Edwards, director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, talks about how The Creator is a melting pot of films he grew up loving.
- He describes the film as a Vietnam war movie mixed with robotic science fiction.
- Members of the cast are also featured in the short video, talking more about Edwards’ work on the film. Featured are:
- John David Washington – “Joshua”
- Allison Janney – “Colonel Howell”
- Gemma Chan – “Maya”
- Watch the full featurette for yourself below:
- Ten IMAX theaters across the U.S. will host a sneak peek fan event of The Creator on Tuesday, August 29th, featuring an appearance by Edwards. Learn more here.
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.