New Featurette Reveals Director Gareth Edwards’ Vision for “The Creator”

A new featurette released by Industrial Light & Magic reveals director Gareth Edwards’ vision for his new movie The Creator, coming to theaters on September 29th.

Edwards, director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , talks about how The Creator is a melting pot of films he grew up loving.

Members of the cast are also featured in the short video, talking more about Edwards’ work on the film. Featured are: John David Washington – “Joshua” Allison Janney – “Colonel Howell” Gemma Chan – “Maya”

Watch the full featurette for yourself below:

Ten IMAX theaters across the U.S. will host a sneak peek fan event of The Creator on Tuesday, August 29th, featuring an appearance by Edwards. Learn more here

About The Creator: